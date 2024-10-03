Left Menu

Inflation Fights Back: Bank of England's Rate Decisions at a Crossroad

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated potential faster interest rate cuts amid positive inflation news. While optimistic about lower inflation persistence, Bailey noted potential oil price increases due to Middle East conflicts. The BoE maintained a 5% rate but may cut it further in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:34 IST
The Bank of England might expedite interest rate cuts if inflation continues to show positive trends, said Governor Andrew Bailey in an interview with the Guardian. However, he cautioned that tensions in the Middle East could escalate oil prices.

Bailey stated that the Bank could adopt a more aggressive stance in reducing interest rates, currently at 5% after a recent cut in August. Despite leaving rates unchanged in October, financial markets are anticipating another reduction in November.

Bailey expressed relief over the diminishing inflation pressures but stressed the importance of monitoring geopolitical risks, especially concerning the oil market's stability. The Governor warned about potential disruptions that could arise in volatile market scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

