India Hosts WTO Regional Conference on Fostering Resilient and Responsible Trade for Changing Global Order

The Indian Chair of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Chairs Programme (WCP) recently hosted a regional conference of the Asian and African WTO Chairs at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 27-28, 2024. Themed "Fostering Resilient and Responsible Trade for a Changing Global Order," the conference brought together academics, trade experts, and policymakers to explore strategies for resilient and responsible trade in the evolving global landscape.

The conference, organized by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) through its Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) and Centre for WTO Studies (CWS), was inaugurated by Shri Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India. The event saw participation from high-level dignitaries, including India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Dr. Senthil Pandian C.; WTO Deputy Director-General, Amb. Xiangchen Zhang; IIFT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi; Head and Professor at CTIL, Prof. James J. Nedumpara; and representatives from France and the Republic of Korea.

The conference yielded several key takeaways:

The necessity of aligning regional and multilateral trade strategies for coherent global norms.

Addressing trade barriers through digital tools to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for all nations.

Emphasizing robust climate action that considers the unique challenges faced by developing countries.

The two-day event featured seven thematic sessions, covering topics such as regional trade law, green industrial policies, critical minerals for clean energy, and sustainable climate action. A keynote address was delivered by Prof. Joel Trachtman from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and a special address was given by Shri B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog.

Notably, the conference focused on the intersection of global trade and sustainability, with discussions on responsible mineral extraction in Asia and Africa, inclusive digital transformation, and the role of trade in advancing sustainable development goals. Additionally, the event underscored the need for collaboration to help developing countries navigate complex trade dynamics and achieve these goals.

Thematic sessions saw WCP Chairs from various Asian and African institutions share their perspectives on international trade law, climate action, and the future of clean energy. The conference also featured a roundtable where WCP Chairs discussed enhancing collaboration through the WTO Chairs Programme, exchanging knowledge, and forming academic partnerships across the Asia and Africa regions.

This conference underscored India's commitment to fostering global trade cooperation and addressing the challenges of sustainable economic growth. It also laid the groundwork for future partnerships between Asian and African nations in their pursuit of responsible trade and sustainable development.