New Deputy RTO Set Up in Khamgaon: Maharashtra Expands Transport Network

The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a new Deputy Regional Transport Office (Dy RTO) in Khamgaon, Buldhana district, assigned the vehicle registration code MH-56. This brings the total number of Deputy RTOs in the state to 32, alongside 24 Regional Transport Offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has given the nod for a new Deputy Regional Transport Office (Dy RTO) in Khamgaon, located in the Buldhana district. The new office will carry the vehicle registration code MH-56, marking a significant development in the state's transport infrastructure.

This approval raises the number of Deputy RTOs in Maharashtra to 32, complementing the existing 24 full-fledged Regional Transport Offices, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Previously, Deputy RTOs were inaugurated in various locations, including Ichalkaranji (MH-51), Chalisgaon (MH-52), Phaltan (MH-53), Bhadgaon (MH-54), and Udgir (MH-55). The government resolution tasks the state transport commissioner with appointing officials for licensing, registration, and taxation duties at the new Khamgaon office, alongside securing land and an interceptor vehicle for its operations.

