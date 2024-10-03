Cabinet Greenlights Revised Productivity Scheme for Port Employees

The Union Cabinet has given the nod to modifications in the Productivity-Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme, aiming to enhance benefits for workers at major ports and dock labour boards from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026.

The revised scheme will impact around 20,704 employees, as confirmed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with a projected cost of Rs 200 crore for the duration.

The scheme's calculation will now focus more on port-specific performance, increasing this weightage from 50% to 60%, thus promoting efficiency and competition among major ports.

