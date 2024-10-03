Cabinet Greenlights Revised Productivity Scheme for Port Employees
The Union Cabinet approved changes to the Productivity-Linked Reward Scheme benefiting over 20,000 port employees from 2020-26, with a Rs 200 crore financial implication. The scheme emphasizes port-specific performance, promoting productivity and better work atmosphere in major ports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has given the nod to modifications in the Productivity-Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme, aiming to enhance benefits for workers at major ports and dock labour boards from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026.
The revised scheme will impact around 20,704 employees, as confirmed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with a projected cost of Rs 200 crore for the duration.
The scheme's calculation will now focus more on port-specific performance, increasing this weightage from 50% to 60%, thus promoting efficiency and competition among major ports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Elevates Five Indian Languages to Classical Status
Union Cabinet Overhauls Agri Schemes into Two Giant Umbrella Programs
Union Cabinet Approves Major Bonus for Railway Employees
Union Cabinet Greenlights Chennai Metro Phase-II Project
Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II Gets Green Signal from Union Cabinet