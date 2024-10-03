Global Evacuation Efforts from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Tension continues to mount in the Middle East as nations across the globe implement contingency plans for the potential evacuation of their citizens from Lebanon. These measures follow the uptick in hostilities involving Israel, the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and Iran, with a missile attack on Israeli territory escalating fears of further conflict.

A variety of nations have sought means to extract their citizens safely, with no full-scale evacuation underway yet. Countries like Australia, Belgium, and China have already activated initial steps while others like the United States and the United Kingdom are preparing for various scenarios. The primary concern is ensuring safe passage while the Beirut airport remains operational.

According to official sources, Greece and Cyprus have collaborated for the evacuation of citizens, and other European nations such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands have laid plans for possible contingencies. Meanwhile, Turkey is coordinating with multiple nations for potential sea routes to ease the evacuation of foreign nationals from the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)