Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes the praise for China's economy, highlighting the negative impact of Chinese goods on Indian manufacturing. Goyal expresses united efforts for India's growth by 2047, denouncing past political decisions that increased trade deficit with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 05:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 05:44 IST
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence
  • Country:
  • United States

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a strong stance against the narrative of praising China's economic story, pointing out its detrimental effects on India's manufacturing sector. Goyal, speaking at a recent news conference, emphasized the need for India to unite in pushing forward its development agenda.

He criticized previous administrations for allowing an influx of low-quality Chinese goods into the Indian market, highlighting the significant trade deficit growth from 2004 to 2014. He also noted the U.S. concerns over China's trade practices, which include imposing additional taxes and duties on Chinese imports.

Goyal reiterated India's vision for 2047, aiming for a prosperous nation, and underscored the importance of acknowledging past policy failures that compromised the country's manufacturing sector. He expressed optimism in India's ability to overcome these challenges and secure a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024