India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes the praise for China's economy, highlighting the negative impact of Chinese goods on Indian manufacturing. Goyal expresses united efforts for India's growth by 2047, denouncing past political decisions that increased trade deficit with China.
- Country:
- United States
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a strong stance against the narrative of praising China's economic story, pointing out its detrimental effects on India's manufacturing sector. Goyal, speaking at a recent news conference, emphasized the need for India to unite in pushing forward its development agenda.
He criticized previous administrations for allowing an influx of low-quality Chinese goods into the Indian market, highlighting the significant trade deficit growth from 2004 to 2014. He also noted the U.S. concerns over China's trade practices, which include imposing additional taxes and duties on Chinese imports.
Goyal reiterated India's vision for 2047, aiming for a prosperous nation, and underscored the importance of acknowledging past policy failures that compromised the country's manufacturing sector. He expressed optimism in India's ability to overcome these challenges and secure a brighter future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- economy
- Goyal
- manufacturing
- trade deficit
- RCEP
- FTA
- import duties
- prosperity
ALSO READ
NowPurchase Raises $6 Million to Boost Metal Manufacturing Solutions
Exploding Walkie-Talkies: ICOM Denies Manufacturing Blame in Deadly Lebanon Attacks
Sunsure Energy and Kirloskar Brothers Deal to Power Green Manufacturing
Taiwan Denies Manufacturing Detonators Used in Lebanon Attack
LIC Mutual Fund Unveils New Manufacturing-Themed Equity Scheme