Typhoon Krathon: Taiwan's Resilience in the Face of Natural Fury

Southern Taiwan is recovering from Typhoon Krathon's devastating impact, especially in Kaohsiung and Pingtung. The storm caused flooding, wind damage, and power outages. Recovery efforts are underway, with the government investigating a Pingtung hospital fire that killed nine during the typhoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 06:41 IST
Southern Taiwan faced a daunting cleanup task on Friday after Typhoon Krathon wreaked havoc with severe flooding and gale-force winds. While most of Taiwan resumed normalcy, the port city of Kaohsiung continued to grapple with the storm's aftermath.

Krathon, which downgraded to a tropical depression, relentlessly battered Kaohsiung, toppling trees and inundating streets. Despite the destructive winds, authorities worked tirelessly to restore order, with local governments declaring an additional day off work for recovery efforts.

The ferocity of Krathon was such that it left 100,000 households without power and resulted in two fatalities. Recovery operations continued at transport hubs and in public services, emphasizing the resilience and community spirit of the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

