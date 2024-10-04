Israeli Strike Disrupts Key Lebanese-Syrian Border Route
An Israeli airstrike near Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria disrupted a crucial escape route for civilians fleeing recent bombardments. The attack, happening just inside Lebanese territory, resulted in a significant 4-meter wide crater, highlighting intensified regional tensions and impacting Lebanon's transport network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike on Friday hit near Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria, disrupting a vital escape route for civilians. This road was heavily used by people fleeing recent bombardments.
Lebanon's Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, informed Reuters about the strike, which occurred shortly after the border crossing, still within Lebanese jurisdiction.
The attack has created a 4-meter wide crater, emphasizing ongoing regional tensions and affecting the transportation network in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement