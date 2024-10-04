Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid U.S. Job Growth Data

Euro zone bond yields soared following unexpected U.S. job growth in September, casting doubt on further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Germany’s two-year bond yield saw its largest rise since April. Market bets on ECB rate cuts diminished, influenced by stronger U.S. economic indicators and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid U.S. Job Growth Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone bond yields surged on Friday as U.S. jobs data exceeded expectations, challenging notions of further aggressive interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls revealed an unexpected rise to 254,000 in September, surpassing the 140,000 forecast by economists.

Germany's two-year bond yield experienced a notable increase, climbing 13 basis points to 2.201%, marking its most significant daily surge since April 2023. This yield shift, intrinsically linked to European Central Bank rate anticipations, had previously fallen to 1.987% following subdued inflation data in the euro zone.

The robust U.S. economic performance and rising oil prices amid Middle Eastern conflicts have contributed to the yield rebound, signaling potential implications for future rate cut pacing. The influence of the U.S. economy and dollar underpins their global impact on financial markets and banking policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024