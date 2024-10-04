Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid U.S. Job Growth Data

Euro zone bond yields surged on Friday as U.S. jobs data exceeded expectations, challenging notions of further aggressive interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls revealed an unexpected rise to 254,000 in September, surpassing the 140,000 forecast by economists.

Germany's two-year bond yield experienced a notable increase, climbing 13 basis points to 2.201%, marking its most significant daily surge since April 2023. This yield shift, intrinsically linked to European Central Bank rate anticipations, had previously fallen to 1.987% following subdued inflation data in the euro zone.

The robust U.S. economic performance and rising oil prices amid Middle Eastern conflicts have contributed to the yield rebound, signaling potential implications for future rate cut pacing. The influence of the U.S. economy and dollar underpins their global impact on financial markets and banking policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)