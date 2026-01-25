Rahul Gandhi Calls for Action: Air Pollution Costs Lives and Economy
Rahul Gandhi highlighted the severe impact of air pollution on health and the economy, particularly affecting children and the elderly. He urged citizens to raise their voices and share their experiences of how pollution is affecting them, emphasizing that addressing air pollution is crucial for India's future.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized the severe toll air pollution is taking on both the health of citizens and the country's economy. Gandhi stressed that children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the effects of pollution.
In a strong statement on his X account, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha appealed to the public to speak out against air pollution and its widespread impact. He invited citizens to share personal stories about how pollution has affected them or their loved ones.
Gandhi has consistently raised awareness about air pollution, urging parliamentary discussions during its Winter Session. He believes that raising public voices is the first step in combating this issue.
ALSO READ
UNICEF Delivers Recreational Kits to Gaza After Two-Year Restriction, Reaching Over 375,000 Children
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport
Daughter Arrested for Assaulting Elderly Mother in Kumbalam
Children Caught in the Crossfire: Immigration Tactics Under Fire
Controversy Erupts Over Children's Detention Amid Immigration Crackdown