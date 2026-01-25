Rahul Gandhi Calls for Action: Air Pollution Costs Lives and Economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized the severe toll air pollution is taking on both the health of citizens and the country's economy. Gandhi stressed that children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the effects of pollution.

In a strong statement on his X account, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha appealed to the public to speak out against air pollution and its widespread impact. He invited citizens to share personal stories about how pollution has affected them or their loved ones.

Gandhi has consistently raised awareness about air pollution, urging parliamentary discussions during its Winter Session. He believes that raising public voices is the first step in combating this issue.