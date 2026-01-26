Telangana's Ambitious Path to a USD 3-Trillion Economy by 2047

Telangana has announced ambitious plans to transform into a USD 3-trillion economy by 2047, aligning with India's broader objective of achieving a USD 30-trillion GDP by the same year.

The announcement was made by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during the national flag hoisting ceremony, where he highlighted the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document. This strategic plan, unveiled last December, was crafted with input from global leaders and investors.

Key to Telangana's strategy is the implementation of three economic zones—Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and Rural Agriculture Regional Economy (RARE)—designed to ensure balanced development across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)