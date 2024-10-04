Aviral Jain Elevated to RBI Executive Director

Aviral Jain has been named Executive Director (ED) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), effective October 1, 2024, the RBI announced Monday. Prior to his promotion, Jain served as the Regional Director for Maharashtra, accumulating over three decades of experience in diverse areas such as supervision, currency management, and foreign exchange regulation.

His new responsibilities as Executive Director include overseeing the Legal Department, Premises Department, and acting as the First Appellate Authority under the Right to Information Act. Jain brings a wealth of knowledge gained through extensive work in human resource management and other critical sectors.

Jain, a post-graduate in economics, also possesses certificates in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Capital Markets. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), further solidifying his qualifications for the prestigious role. (ANI)

