Aviral Jain Elevated to RBI Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the appointment of Aviral Jain as Executive Director starting October 1, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in various sectors, Jain will oversee the Legal and Premises Departments and serve as the First Appellate Authority for the Right to Information Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:48 IST
Representataive Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aviral Jain has been named Executive Director (ED) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), effective October 1, 2024, the RBI announced Monday. Prior to his promotion, Jain served as the Regional Director for Maharashtra, accumulating over three decades of experience in diverse areas such as supervision, currency management, and foreign exchange regulation.

His new responsibilities as Executive Director include overseeing the Legal Department, Premises Department, and acting as the First Appellate Authority under the Right to Information Act. Jain brings a wealth of knowledge gained through extensive work in human resource management and other critical sectors.

Jain, a post-graduate in economics, also possesses certificates in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Capital Markets. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), further solidifying his qualifications for the prestigious role. (ANI)

Latest News

