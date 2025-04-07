Left Menu

Chaos at Bihar Congress HQ After Rahul Gandhi’s Departure

Chaos erupted at the Bihar headquarters of Congress shortly after Rahul Gandhi left, with incidents involving claims of BJP agent infiltration and clashes among supporters. Gandhi's visit, preceding crucial Assembly elections, involved discussions, a march, and a symposium aimed at strengthening Congress' position in the state.

Chaos at Bihar Congress HQ After Rahul Gandhi’s Departure
Chaos erupted at the Congress' Bihar headquarters just minutes after party leader Rahul Gandhi left the venue, having held discussions with state office bearers ahead of the crucial Assembly elections slated for later this year.

During his visit, Gandhi participated in a march at Begusarai and attended a symposium in Patna, seeking to bolster the party's standing in the state. He was greeted with chants of ''dekho dekho sher aaya (look, here comes the lion)'' by party workers, referring to an epithet he uses for those challenging the BJP.

Tension escalated following his departure when Ram Babu Yadav, who was labeled as a BJP agent, was aggressively shoved out of the premises by Congress members. The situation worsened as Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a former state president, was confronted by party supporters exchanging blows, forcing him to leave hastily.

