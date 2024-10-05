Left Menu

EU-China Tariff Tensions: Electric Vehicle Dispute Sparks Trade Conflict

The European Commission's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles is causing tensions between China and the EU, threatening their longstanding cooperation and climate goals. Chinese state media has criticized the move as protectionist, warning it could lead to a trade conflict and impact green transition ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:39 IST
EU-China Tariff Tensions: Electric Vehicle Dispute Sparks Trade Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The European Commission's move to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles has sparked controversy, threatening to destabilize both economic relations and environmental goals. Xinhua, China's state news agency, criticized this decision as a "deep-seated protectionist impulse" by the EU.

Despite Germany's opposition, the hefty tariffs underscore tensions in the biggest EU-China trade dispute in a decade. Xinhua warns of the potential trade conflict's impact not only on bilateral relations but also on Europe's green transition ambitions.

China's Commerce Ministry averse to the decision, views it as "unfair, non-compliant, and unreasonable," and has launched a challenge at the WTO, while European imports of Chinese EVs face potential setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024