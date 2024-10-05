EU-China Tariff Tensions: Electric Vehicle Dispute Sparks Trade Conflict

The European Commission's move to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles has sparked controversy, threatening to destabilize both economic relations and environmental goals. Xinhua, China's state news agency, criticized this decision as a "deep-seated protectionist impulse" by the EU.

Despite Germany's opposition, the hefty tariffs underscore tensions in the biggest EU-China trade dispute in a decade. Xinhua warns of the potential trade conflict's impact not only on bilateral relations but also on Europe's green transition ambitions.

China's Commerce Ministry averse to the decision, views it as "unfair, non-compliant, and unreasonable," and has launched a challenge at the WTO, while European imports of Chinese EVs face potential setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)