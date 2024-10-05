NCRTC Initiates Namo Bharat Train Trials in NCR

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has embarked on trial runs for the Namo Bharat trains on a 12-kilometer stretch between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar stations. This development is part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) aimed at enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

The project, once completed, will drastically reduce travel times between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, offering a fast and efficient commuting option. The trains are being manually operated to test the civil structure's compatibility and will be subjected to comprehensive evaluations in the coming months to ensure system integration.

The Anand Vihar RRTS station is anticipated to become a major commuter hub due to its strategic location. Efforts are underway to integrate various modes of transportation at this station, ensuring seamless accessibility for passengers. The Namo Bharat trains currently operate on a 42 km stretch, which will extend to 54 km upon completion of this section.

