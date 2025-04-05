Controversial Remarks Stir Debate in Kerala's Malappuram District

Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, has sparked controversy with remarks labeling Kerala's Malappuram district a 'separate nation.' His comments have ignited debates about minority representation and alleged socio-political marginalization.

During a community gathering in Chungathara, Natesan accused the Muslim-majority district of stifling the voices of the Ezhava community, likening them to 'voting machines.' He asserted that this suppression contributes to the ongoing backwardness of the community within Malappuram.

Highlighting the lack of representation beyond the MGNREGA scheme, Natesan questioned what benefits the Ezhava community has gained since India's independence. His remarks underscore broader concerns about vote bank politics and the struggle for socio-economic empowerment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)