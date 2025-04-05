Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Waqf Amendment Bill: A New Dawn for Public Lands

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill marks a significant shift in land management policies in India, aiming to prevent illegal land occupation under the Waqf Board. While supported by the ruling party, it faces challenges from political opposition and awaits presidential assent to become law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, declaring that it would prevent land misappropriation under the guise of the Waqf Board. The legislation aims to redirect public lands for the construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, and affordable housing for the underprivileged. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support in passing the bill.

Yogi Adityanath firmly stated that the misuse of land by the Waqf Board had led to massive illegal occupations, turning it into a tool for exploitation. The passage of the bill by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with majority votes, marks a pivotal moment in addressing these issues, although it has been met with opposition from Congress and AIMIM, who have taken their objections to the Supreme Court.

The bill, awaiting President Droupadi Murmu's approval, follows extensive deliberations and recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, seeking to amend the 1995 Act. It focuses on enhancing the administration of Waqf properties, improving registration processes, and leveraging technology for better management. This move envisions a more efficient and transparent oversight of Waqf records, potentially transforming land administration in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

