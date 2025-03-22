Left Menu

Namo Bharat: Transforming Delhi-Meerut Transportation

Sarai Kale Khan station, of the Namo Bharat corridor in Delhi, is set for completion by April. Key infrastructure is in place, including FOBs and a dedicated vehicle zone. The station will link major transport hubs, enhancing regional connectivity ahead of its June operational target.

Namo Bharat: Transforming Delhi-Meerut Transportation
Sarai Kale Khan station, the largest on the Namo Bharat corridor, is anticipated to be completed by April, according to an official statement. Trial runs on the New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan stretch are expected by the month's end, with construction and electrification nearing completion.

The station will serve as a vital transport junction, interconnecting with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, and the ISBT. A 280-meter-long foot overbridge, equipped with six travelators, is being constructed to facilitate seamless commuter transitions between diverse transport modes.

Alongside, a dedicated vehicle drop-off zone and a city bus interchange are underway. This infrastructure aims to manage high passenger volumes efficiently, supported by five entry-exit gates, multiple staircases, and elevators. Meanwhile, the Meerut Metro has commenced trial runs, poised to operate alongside Namo Bharat on shared infrastructure by June.

