Train Sabotage Foiled: Arrest Made in Uttar Pradesh

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to derail a train by placing iron rods on railway tracks. The incident was part of a series of sabotage attempts across the state. The suspect was caught after a complaint and investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:59 IST
In a swift response, police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man accused of attempting to derail a train by placing iron rods on the railway tracks near Delwara railway station, Lalitpur district. The action was taken following a near-mishap involving the Patal Express train, which was halted just in time, preventing a catastrophe.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Md Mustaque revealed that the suspect, Satyam Yadav, allegedly stole iron rods from a storage area close to the railway track. He reportedly discarded the rods on the tracks when he saw the train approaching, creating sparks and risking derailment. A vigilant gateman's quick alert led to the immediate stopping of the train.

This incident is one among several recent sabotage attempts on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh, including cases involving stones and gas cylinders. Authorities have been on high alert following these acts of vandalism, emphasizing the importance of rapid response to ensure passenger safety on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

