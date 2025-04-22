Trump vs. Powell: Stocks Slide Amid Fed Autonomy Concerns

Wall Street experienced significant declines on Monday as President Donald Trump's continued attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified concerns about the central bank's independence, causing market destabilization. Trump's comments on lowering interest rates and pondering Powell's removal stirred investor anxiety.

The S&P 500 slid 2.36%, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones also saw substantial losses. The U.S. dollar index fell amid diminished global investor confidence, exacerbated by Trump's tariff policies.

Market experts pointed to a climate of uncertainty and instability affecting investments, with fears over Fed autonomy and economic policy creating a volatile environment. The absence of positive outcomes from trade negotiations further contributed to investor unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)