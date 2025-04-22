Left Menu

Trump vs. Powell: Stocks Slide Amid Fed Autonomy Concerns

Wall Street stocks tumbled following President Trump's intensified attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, raising fears about the Fed's independence. Trump suggested lowering interest rates, while his administration pondered dismissing Powell. The market reacted negatively amid trade tensions and political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:00 IST
Trump vs. Powell: Stocks Slide Amid Fed Autonomy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced significant declines on Monday as President Donald Trump's continued attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensified concerns about the central bank's independence, causing market destabilization. Trump's comments on lowering interest rates and pondering Powell's removal stirred investor anxiety.

The S&P 500 slid 2.36%, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones also saw substantial losses. The U.S. dollar index fell amid diminished global investor confidence, exacerbated by Trump's tariff policies.

Market experts pointed to a climate of uncertainty and instability affecting investments, with fears over Fed autonomy and economic policy creating a volatile environment. The absence of positive outcomes from trade negotiations further contributed to investor unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025