Pope Francis' Legacy: A Revolutionary Papal Journey Ends

Pope Francis, renowned as the first Latin American pontiff and an epoch-defining leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday. His passing came as a profound shock, following a recent stroke and cardiac arrest, despite signs of recovery.

Throughout his papacy, Francis was celebrated for his bold reforms aimed at modernizing and unifying the centuries-old institution. On Easter Sunday, he appeared in St. Peter's Square, delighting the faithful who had gathered to see him in his open-air popemobile.

A conclave looms ahead, where 135 cardinals will converge to choose his successor. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to attend Francis' funeral, a tribute to a pope who touched lives globally and redefined the Church's role in the modern era.

(With inputs from agencies.)