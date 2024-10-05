Left Menu

Safe Landing Amidst Chaos: Plane's Tyre Burst

An aircraft with 146 passengers experienced a tyre burst during landing at Chennai international airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident led to the cancellation of the flight's return journey. Passengers have been provided accommodation in various hotels across the city.

An aircraft carrying 146 passengers from Muscat encountered a tyre burst while landing at Chennai's international airport on Saturday, authorities revealed.

All passengers emerged unscathed from the incident, as confirmed by Chennai airport officials. The mishap occurred moments after the landing.

Following the incident, the return flight was cancelled, and passengers were accommodated in multiple hotels throughout the city.

