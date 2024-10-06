Traffic Disruptions Loom Over Delhi: Road Repairs Set to Complicate Commutes

Traffic will experience significant disruptions in southwest Delhi as repair work is scheduled on Old Kakrola Road, necessitating closure from October 6 to 20, per a police advisory issued Saturday.

The maintenance will disrupt flow on the Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh drain section, with restrictions imposed as repairs are underway.

In addition, advisories warn of traffic congestion on Ring Road owing to ongoing flyover and underpass projects near Bharat Darshan Park signal, pushing commuters to seek alternative routes to minimize delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)