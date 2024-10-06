Left Menu

Traffic Disruptions Loom Over Delhi: Road Repairs Set to Complicate Commutes

Traffic in southwest Delhi will face disruptions due to repair work on Old Kakrola Road from October 6 to 20. Advisory suggests alternative routes for commuters. Additional advisories warn of congestion on Ring Road due to flyover and underpass constructions, affecting several key routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 00:29 IST
Traffic Disruptions Loom Over Delhi: Road Repairs Set to Complicate Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic will experience significant disruptions in southwest Delhi as repair work is scheduled on Old Kakrola Road, necessitating closure from October 6 to 20, per a police advisory issued Saturday.

The maintenance will disrupt flow on the Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh drain section, with restrictions imposed as repairs are underway.

In addition, advisories warn of traffic congestion on Ring Road owing to ongoing flyover and underpass projects near Bharat Darshan Park signal, pushing commuters to seek alternative routes to minimize delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024