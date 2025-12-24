Guararapes Approves $181 Million Capital Boost

The Brazilian fashion giant Guararapes has made a significant financial move, increasing its share capital by 1 billion Brazilian reais, approximately $181 million, as decided on Tuesday.

Rather than issuing new shares, this boost is achieved through the capitalization of profit reserves and accumulated earnings from the previous fiscal year, according to the board's meeting minutes. This strategic decision underscores the company's confidence in leveraging internal financial resources to support growth.

Guararapes is well-known as the owner of the Riachuelo clothing brand, a major player in the Brazilian fashion industry. The exchange rate during this financial adjustment was recorded at $1 equaling 5.5200 Brazilian reais.