Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Protest for Khan's Release

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announces preparations for a street movement to secure the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This peaceful initiative, driven by youth and guided by Khan's directives, aims to uphold democratic principles against anti-state and corrupt forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:16 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi declared on Tuesday that plans are underway to launch a province-wide street movement aimed at securing the release of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023, linked to multiple corruption investigations. In an address to the Insaf Students Federation, Afridi urged the youth to be vigilant and prepared, underlining the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Afridi accused anti-state political forces of undermining democracy and warned against provocations. He reassured that the movement would remain peaceful and committed to democratic norms, continuing the struggle for real freedom under the law.

