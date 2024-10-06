Auto Industry Bets Big on Festive Surge to Revive Consumer Sentiment

Amid sluggish demand in the auto sector, industry leaders are banking on the high-octane festive season to rejuvenate sales and boost consumer sentiment. Festivities commencing with Onam and concluding with Diwali are seen as critical in steering the industry's year-end performance.

Kia India's Hardeep Singh Brar indicates that while the past few months saw a downturn in sales figures, the momentum from government spending and pent-up demand is promising. Similarly, Nissan's Saurabh Vatsa views the festive period as a pivotal time frame that could define the quarter and consequently, the year's outlook.

Manufacturers like Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are deploying strategic enhancements and launching limited edition models to meet anticipated demand. As consumer preferences shift towards eco-friendly options, a trend noted by Toyota's Sabari Manohar, companies are adapting their offerings to align with market expectations.

