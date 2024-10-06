AMUL: From India to the World - A Dairy Success Story

AMUL has announced its imminent entry into the European dairy market following the successful launch of its milk products in the United States. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of AMUL and the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), declared the expansion a ''highly successful'' venture at the Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration.

Mehta emphasized India's extraordinary role as the world's largest milk producer, projected to account for one-third of global production in the coming years. He commended AMUL's focus on organic, chemical-free, and protein-rich products that maintain consumer trust as the brand increasingly scales its operational capacities.

Praising AMUL's cooperative foundation laid by Dr Kurien, Mehta shared that AMUL collects over 310 lakh litres of milk daily and boasts over 107 dairy plants. Ownership by 36 lakh farmers and a Rs 80,000 crore turnover elevate AMUL to the world's strongest dairy brand, with recognition for its pioneering cooperative model and significant contributions to rural India by facilitating self-sufficiency in milk production.

