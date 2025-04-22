Hathway Cable Reports Modest Profit Growth Amidst Strategic Amalgamations

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, a prominent provider of cable and internet services, has announced a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 34.8 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This comes in comparison to a net profit of Rs 34.57 crore during the same period last year, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations saw an upward trend, reaching Rs 513.15 crore from the previous year's Rs 493.37 crore. A breakdown of Q4 FY25 revenues shows Rs 346.09 crore from the cable TV segment and Rs 149.35 crore from broadband services. Total income, which covers other income, rose by 2.43% to Rs 546.6 crore in the March quarter, with total expenses seeing a 3.36% increase to Rs 510.15 crore.

Adding to its strategic operations, Hathway has unified five step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries into Hathway Digital Limited, enhancing its corporate structure. Effective from April 22, 2025, this amalgamation marks a significant shift. On the stock market, Hathway's shares closed at Rs 14.54 on Tuesday, marking a 2.97% increase.

