Congress Leaders Demand Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, urging the government for accountability and action. Calling the attack a 'blot on humanity,' they emphasized national unity against terrorism and stressed the need for measures to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:08 IST
Security present outside District Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have issued strong condemnations, calling for government accountability and heightened security measures.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries sustained during the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing the incident as 'extremely condemnable and heartbreaking,' he emphasized national unity against terrorism. 'The government should take concrete steps to prevent such barbaric incidents in the future,' Gandhi insisted, criticizing what he perceives as baseless claims of normalcy in the region.

Kharge joined Gandhi in expressing outrage, labeling the attack a 'blot on humanity.' He underscored the collective resolve against cross-border terrorism, offering condolences to the affected families and stressing the need for urgent government action. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also shared his dismay, advocating for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism to safeguard Kashmir's cultural ethos of harmony and peace. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to Srinagar for a security review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

