Congress Leaders Demand Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have issued strong condemnations, calling for government accountability and heightened security measures.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries sustained during the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing the incident as 'extremely condemnable and heartbreaking,' he emphasized national unity against terrorism. 'The government should take concrete steps to prevent such barbaric incidents in the future,' Gandhi insisted, criticizing what he perceives as baseless claims of normalcy in the region.

Kharge joined Gandhi in expressing outrage, labeling the attack a 'blot on humanity.' He underscored the collective resolve against cross-border terrorism, offering condolences to the affected families and stressing the need for urgent government action. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also shared his dismay, advocating for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism to safeguard Kashmir's cultural ethos of harmony and peace. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to Srinagar for a security review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)