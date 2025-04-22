Left Menu

Crackdown on Cross-Border Trafficking: Five Arrested in Tripura

Five individuals were apprehended in Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking from Bangladesh. The arrests followed operations by security forces acting on a tip-off. The suspects reportedly facilitated illegal entry and exit of Bangladeshi nationals via Agartala railway station.

Security authorities in Tripura have arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in cross-border human trafficking operations originating in Bangladesh, police reported on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a coordinated effort by the Agartala GRP, BSF, and state police led to the apprehension of these suspects from three different locations in West Tripura district, confirmed Tapas Das, officer-in-charge at the Agartala police station.

The detainees, identified as Suman Das, Rahul Das, Biswajit Das, Animesh Sarkar, and Joyel Sarkar, were accused of facilitating the illegal movement of Bangladeshi nationals through Agartala's railway station. Since April 1, at least 12 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended at this location.

