Public Sector Banks Face Short-Term Profit Dip Amidst Positive Long-Term Outlook

Public sector banks are expected to see a minor decline in profits this quarter due to flat net interest margins and slightly increased loan loss provisions. However, sustained long-term growth is still anticipated for both public and private sector banks, with sector earnings forecasted to steadily increase through 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest earnings season for the second quarter of FY25, public sector banks (PSBs) are anticipated to experience a slight dip in profits, as highlighted by a Motilal Oswal report. The report projects a 0.6% decline in profits quarter-on-quarter, despite a robust 17.2% growth year-on-year.

"PSBs are expected to report moderate earnings growth with a 17.2% increase YoY, but a 0.6% decline QoQ in Q2FY25," the report noted. This slowdown is largely due to stagnant net interest margins and a marginal rise in loan loss provisions, although the Net Interest Income (NII) is set to grow by approximately 6% YoY.

In contrast, the report indicates steady long-term growth with public sector banks expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from FY24 to FY26. Private sector banks are predicted to show mixed results this quarter, with a 12% YoY increase in Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) but only a modest 5% YoY growth in Profit After Tax (PAT).

The report forecasts steady profitability for private banks, with a projected CAGR of 12.4% through FY26. Although both public and private banks may face margin pressures and higher provisions in Q2, their long-term earnings prospects remain optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

