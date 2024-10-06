Left Menu

Structural Safety Overhaul: Ensuring Sturdier Skies

The government has involved the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to advise on airport structural safety following incidents of structural collapses. A comprehensive review across Indian airports aims to prevent recurrences and improve safety, with studies underway and policy formulations in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has been enlisted by the government to provide expert guidance on the structural integrity of airports. This move follows recent structural collapses, including a fatal incident at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 in June, which have raised concern about airport safety standards.

CBRI's involvement aims to ensure airport operators across India receive adequate advice and technical support. The decision comes after a series of unfortunate and deadly incidents which prompted the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to inspect airport structures nationwide.

Additionally, studies at major airports are ongoing, with structural engineers from IIT Delhi and IIT Madras conducting evaluations at various terminals. These efforts seek to identify faults and establish long-term safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

