Bhopal, Khajuraho airports top AAI's customer satisfaction survey

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:58 IST
Airports in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Khajuraho have received top scores in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) pan-India customer satisfaction survey, an official said on Friday.

The survey report is based on the feedback collected from 58 out of 62 airports across the country, the official said.

In the first round of the survey, conducted between January and June, airports at Bhopal, Khajuraho and Udaipur in Rajasthan topped the chart by securing a perfect score in terms of customer satisfaction.

Round 2 of the survey was conducted between June and December, during which airports in Bhopal, Khajuraho and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in neighbouring Maharashtra scored 4.99 points out of 5.

Four airports — Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Tezpur (Assam) and Kalaburgi (Karnataka) — were not included in the survey due to the non-availability of flights.

Assam's Rupasi airport stood at the bottom, scoring just 3 points out of five.

The airport in Khajuraho — a place known for intricate temple sculptures — in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, witnesses a huge tourist footfall. The survey report shows that world-class passenger services are now making way into smaller cities of India as well.

''Our top ranking twice in 2025 is the result of our entire team's commitment, toil and our continuous efforts to provide the best facilities to passengers,'' Khajuraho Airport's Director Santosh Singh told PTI.

