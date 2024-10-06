Air India's Communication Breakdown: Actor Tillotama Shome's Ordeal

Actor Tillotama Shome expressed her dissatisfaction with Air India on Sunday, alleging that the airline failed to inform passengers about an 8.5-hour delay for its Mumbai-London flight. Shome was traveling with a patient needing treatment in London, who waited at the airport from 2 am for the 5.15 am flight.

The actress, known for her role in 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper', accused the airline of exhibiting 'zero accountability' and a lack of solutions during the extended delay. She took to social media to question why no prior notification or calls were made to alert passengers.

In response, Air India claimed they had sent notifications to registered phone numbers and were actively communicating to assist passengers. However, Shome tagged Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, demanding compensation and questioning the lack of alternative arrangements during the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)