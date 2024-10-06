Realty Giants Godrej and Macrotech Achieve Record Sales Surge

India's leading realty firms, Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers, have reported record property sales worth over Rs 22,000 crore during the period from April to September, marking a 56% increase compared to the previous year. This surge is fueled by a strong demand for premium homes.

Godrej Properties, which markets its projects under the Godrej brand, recorded sales bookings exceeding Rs 13,800 crore, representing an 89% growth year-on-year. Meanwhile, Macrotech Developers, known for its 'Lodha' brand, saw sales bookings expand to Rs 8,320 crore, a rise of 21% annually.

Both companies remain optimistic about meeting their ambitious sales targets for the fiscal year 2024-25. Godrej aims for Rs 27,500 crore in sales, while Macrotech has set a guidance of Rs 17,500 crore. The robust demand for residential properties indicates continued growth in the market despite increasing prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)