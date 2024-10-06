Left Menu

Realty Giants Godrej and Macrotech Achieve Record Sales Surge

India's major realty firms, Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers, witnessed a significant increase in property sales, reaching over Rs 22,000 crore during April-September 2024. This growth is attributed to the robust demand for premium homes, with Godrej Properties achieving record sales bookings, outstripping their figures from the prior year.

  • Country:
  • India

India's leading realty firms, Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers, have reported record property sales worth over Rs 22,000 crore during the period from April to September, marking a 56% increase compared to the previous year. This surge is fueled by a strong demand for premium homes.

Godrej Properties, which markets its projects under the Godrej brand, recorded sales bookings exceeding Rs 13,800 crore, representing an 89% growth year-on-year. Meanwhile, Macrotech Developers, known for its 'Lodha' brand, saw sales bookings expand to Rs 8,320 crore, a rise of 21% annually.

Both companies remain optimistic about meeting their ambitious sales targets for the fiscal year 2024-25. Godrej aims for Rs 27,500 crore in sales, while Macrotech has set a guidance of Rs 17,500 crore. The robust demand for residential properties indicates continued growth in the market despite increasing prices.

