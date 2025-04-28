Judgement Awaited: NIA Seeks Extension of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Custody
A Delhi court has reserved its decision on the NIA's request to extend Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody by 12 days. Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was in court under heavy security. The NIA claims further custody is needed to uncover the full conspiracy.
A Delhi court reserved its decision on Monday regarding the NIA's application for extending the custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, charged in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, by an additional 12 days.
Rana appeared before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh under strict security measures, his face obscured. The judge is expected to announce the ruling soon, following in-chamber proceedings attended by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, representing the National Investigation Agency.
Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, on behalf of the Delhi Legal Services Authority, defended Rana. During the hearing, the NIA argued the need to extend Rana's detention to explore the conspiracy's scope, requiring him to revisit locations central to the 2008 events. The court mandated Rana's medical examination every 24 hours and permitted meetings with his lawyer under monitored conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
