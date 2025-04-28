Left Menu

Judgement Awaited: NIA Seeks Extension of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Custody

A Delhi court has reserved its decision on the NIA's request to extend Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody by 12 days. Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was in court under heavy security. The NIA claims further custody is needed to uncover the full conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:15 IST
Judgement Awaited: NIA Seeks Extension of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Custody
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court reserved its decision on Monday regarding the NIA's application for extending the custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, charged in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, by an additional 12 days.

Rana appeared before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh under strict security measures, his face obscured. The judge is expected to announce the ruling soon, following in-chamber proceedings attended by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, representing the National Investigation Agency.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, on behalf of the Delhi Legal Services Authority, defended Rana. During the hearing, the NIA argued the need to extend Rana's detention to explore the conspiracy's scope, requiring him to revisit locations central to the 2008 events. The court mandated Rana's medical examination every 24 hours and permitted meetings with his lawyer under monitored conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025