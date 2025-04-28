RAKEZ Soars: New Business Registrations Spike 23% in Q1 2025

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) experienced a substantial 23% increase in new business registrations during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. A total of 3,676 new companies have become part of the emirate's burgeoning business community.

This significant rise highlights the dynamic and diversified economic momentum, supported by stable governance and first-rate infrastructure. As a result, RAKEZ continues to solidify its status as a top destination for investors aiming for high-growth prospects within a business-friendly and efficient environment.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad expressed pride in the continuous upward trend in 2025, with numerous businesses opting for RAKEZ to start and expand their operations. This increase mirrors investor confidence in the ecosystem and showcases RAKEZ's dedication to providing straightforward, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for global business needs.

International interest, notably from India, Pakistan, the UK, Egypt, and France, highlights Ras Al Khaimah's strong pro-business policies, streamlined processes, and strategic access to global markets. Leading growth sectors include services, commercial activities, and general trading, with service-oriented enterprises forming 38% of new registrations. As the year unfolds, RAKEZ remains committed to fostering business empowerment, sustainable economic development, and positioning Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE as vital investment hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)