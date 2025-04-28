Left Menu

RAKEZ Soars: New Business Registrations Spike 23% in Q1 2025

In Q1 2025, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) saw a 23% surge in new business registrations, adding 3,676 companies. This growth underscores RAKEZ's appeal as a premier investment hub, driven by a robust economy and strategic global market connections, attracting investors from key international regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:15 IST
RAKEZ Soars: New Business Registrations Spike 23% in Q1 2025
Representative Image (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) experienced a substantial 23% increase in new business registrations during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. A total of 3,676 new companies have become part of the emirate's burgeoning business community.

This significant rise highlights the dynamic and diversified economic momentum, supported by stable governance and first-rate infrastructure. As a result, RAKEZ continues to solidify its status as a top destination for investors aiming for high-growth prospects within a business-friendly and efficient environment.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad expressed pride in the continuous upward trend in 2025, with numerous businesses opting for RAKEZ to start and expand their operations. This increase mirrors investor confidence in the ecosystem and showcases RAKEZ's dedication to providing straightforward, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for global business needs.

International interest, notably from India, Pakistan, the UK, Egypt, and France, highlights Ras Al Khaimah's strong pro-business policies, streamlined processes, and strategic access to global markets. Leading growth sectors include services, commercial activities, and general trading, with service-oriented enterprises forming 38% of new registrations. As the year unfolds, RAKEZ remains committed to fostering business empowerment, sustainable economic development, and positioning Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE as vital investment hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025