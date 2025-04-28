Uttar Pradesh Expedites Pakistani Nationals' Repatriation Post Pahalgam Attack

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark by swiftly repatriating Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack. The central government's advisory led to decisive action, resulting in mass deportation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately reacted to the situation by calling a high-level meeting with key home department officials, directing swift implementation of repatriation measures across the state.

The directive resulted in 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals, with the police ensuring their safe passage to the border. Only one individual remains, scheduled for deportation on April 30th, under tight surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)