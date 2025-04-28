Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Expedites Pakistani Nationals' Repatriation Post Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh swiftly repatriates Pakistani nationals under the Centre's orders. Acting on directives, police and intelligence ensure timely deportation. Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state to achieve nearly complete repatriation within 24 hours, with only one individual pending deportation, set for April 30th.

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh has set a benchmark by swiftly repatriating Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack. The central government's advisory led to decisive action, resulting in mass deportation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately reacted to the situation by calling a high-level meeting with key home department officials, directing swift implementation of repatriation measures across the state.

The directive resulted in 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals, with the police ensuring their safe passage to the border. Only one individual remains, scheduled for deportation on April 30th, under tight surveillance.

