New Era for Railway Connectivity: Secunderabad-Vasco Express Launched

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama Express, meeting a long-standing demand for improved train connectivity between Hyderabad and Goa. This new service enhances travel options for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh residents, and upgrades to major Telangana railway stations are underway.

Updated: 06-10-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:39 IST
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Secunderabad-Vasco Da Gama Express, addressing a long-standing transportation demand between Hyderabad and Goa. The new express service, set to operate twice weekly, will connect Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and major Karnataka cities such as Ballari, Hospet, Hubbali, and Dharwad.

Reddy remarked on the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station with an investment of Rs 700 crores, promising world-class standards by the end of 2025. This station ranks right after New Delhi for the number of Vande Bharat Express services, linking it to cities like Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Nagpur.

A new railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, is under construction with a budget of Rs 520 crores, expected to create 3,000 jobs. Additionally, improvements at the Cherlapalli Railway terminal and major stations in Hyderabad and Kacheguda are underway, promising modern facilities for travelers.

