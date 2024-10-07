Global Economic Shifts: Emerging Markets React to U.S. Resilience

Emerging market stocks registered a modest increase on Monday, buoyed by unexpected strength in the latest U.S. jobs report which signalled a robust economic landscape. Specifically, MSCI's emerging market index nudged up by 0.4%, bolstered by significant upticks in Hong Kong and Taiwan equities exceeding 1%.

The report highlighted a six-month high in U.S. job growth for September and a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1%, suggesting only moderate Federal Reserve interest rate cuts might be necessary for the rest of the year. However, this optimism in the U.S. bolstered the dollar, adding pressure to emerging market currencies.

Market movements included South Africa's rand gaining 0.6% against the dollar, while the Russian rouble declined nearly 1%, amid reports of rising foreign reserves in South Africa. Notably, Moody's downgraded Senegal's credit rating due to fiscal concerns, whereas Serbia received an upgrade from S&P on the back of strong GDP growth.

