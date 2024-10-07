Signal Sabotage: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Disrupted

Train services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were thrown into disarray Monday morning after signalling cables were allegedly damaged by miscreants between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.

This incident caused significant delays and bunching of trains, as commuters faced inconvenience during the busy rush hour travel period.

Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Anuj Dayal, announced that while train speed was restricted on the affected section, normal services continued elsewhere. Repairs will take place overnight to avoid further disruptions.

