Signal Sabotage: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Disrupted

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced disruptions on Monday morning due to damaged signalling cables caused by miscreants. The incident occurred between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations, affecting commuter travel during rush hour. Repairs are scheduled for nighttime to minimize public inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:17 IST
Train services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were thrown into disarray Monday morning after signalling cables were allegedly damaged by miscreants between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.

This incident caused significant delays and bunching of trains, as commuters faced inconvenience during the busy rush hour travel period.

Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Anuj Dayal, announced that while train speed was restricted on the affected section, normal services continued elsewhere. Repairs will take place overnight to avoid further disruptions.

