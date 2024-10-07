Left Menu

India Aims to Become Global Food Basket with New Initiatives

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan announced plans to establish 100 food testing labs and 50 irradiation centres to boost India's processing capabilities. Addressing industry leaders, he stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards to enhance India's global food basket reputation and reduce food wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:18 IST
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan revealed the government's plan to establish 100 food testing labs and 50 irradiation centres to enhance India's food processing sector.

Speaking at a Ficci seminar, Paswan emphasized the importance of maintaining product quality to boost India's image globally, urging the food industry to uphold high standards.

The minister also announced financial support for eligible projects under the Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure scheme, part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

