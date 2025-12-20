Warm West Winter: A Snow-to-Rain Shift Challenges Traditions

In the Western United States, warmer-than-usual weather is presenting significant challenges to traditional winter activities and water reservoirs. Ski resorts, known for bustling winter sports tourism, struggle with low snowpack levels, leading to limited open runs and altered attractions such as wagon rides instead of sleigh rides.

Meanwhile, the Midwest and Northeast enjoy record snowfall, much to the delight of skiers who usually head west. Such disparities highlight concerns over climate change, with scientists urging actions to limit global warming, emphasizing that this issue stretches beyond just tourism to affect crucial water supplies for millions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that continued warmth could lead to more droughts and wildfires in the West. Unexpected rain instead of snow affects farmers, ranchers, and urban residents across the region. Hope remains, as experts believe a single major snowstorm could potentially reverse current trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)