US Intensifies Sanctions on Maduro's Inner Circle Amidst Venezuelan Tensions
The United States has imposed new sanctions on associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, intensifying pressure on the regime. Targeting Maduro's relatives, these measures seek to dismantle a network supporting the alleged narcostate. The confrontation reflects escalating tensions as the U.S. aims to curb Venezuela's influence.
The United States has stepped up its campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by imposing sanctions on family members and associates. This move is part of increased efforts to weaken Maduro's influence, which the U.S. accuses of maintaining a rogue narcostate.
Washington's new sanctions target seven individuals connected to Maduro and his wife, signaling a tough stance against the Venezuelan leadership. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has voiced continued U.S. commitment to dismantling networks bolstering what it deems an illegitimate dictatorship.
The sanctions also affect relatives of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, tied to a corruption plot. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury has granted a shorter extension to protect Citgo Petroleum from creditors, outlining continued economic actions in this geopolitical conflict.
