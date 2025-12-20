Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Hope for Conflict Resolution

Ukrainian peace negotiators are set to begin talks with the U.S. on a proposal to end the war with Russia. These discussions follow preliminary consultations with European partners. While there is progress, key issues, including territorial disagreements, remain unresolved. The talks involve high-level U.S. officials and aim to find a peace framework.

Updated: 20-12-2025 01:52 IST
Ukrainian peace negotiators are poised to engage in fresh discussions with U.S. officials this Friday, aiming to outline proposals for resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Kyiv delegation leader Rustem Umerov.

Umerov, currently in the United States for these negotiations, has announced through the Telegram messaging platform that European partners will also participate. 'Our intentions are constructive. We have already conducted preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are gearing up for further dialogues with the American team,' stated Umerov. '... It's crucial that Ukraine's security is ensured in a reliable and long-term manner.'

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is advocating for an end to the nearly four-year-long war. White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, held meetings in Berlin with key Ukrainian and European stakeholders earlier this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted that while several documents, such as a 20-point peace framework and a reconstruction plan, are agreed upon in principle, final alignment on proposals is yet to be achieved, particularly concerning territorial disputes. Russian President Vladimir Putin remained firm on his conditions for ending the conflict, indicating that decisions now rest with Ukraine and Europe.



