Left Menu

India and Maldives Fortify Relations with Currency Swap and Infrastructure Boost

India and the Maldives bolstered ties by signing a USD 400 million currency swap agreement. Key developments include launching the Rupay card, inaugurating a new airport runway, and fast-tracking infrastructure projects. These efforts aim to strengthen economic cooperation and mitigate exchange reserve challenges in the Maldives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:20 IST
India and Maldives Fortify Relations with Currency Swap and Infrastructure Boost
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster bilateral relations, India and the Maldives have signed a currency swap agreement worth USD 400 million. This financial aid is expected to help the Maldives address its foreign exchange reserve challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated the Rupay card system and a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport. The two leaders also pledged to expedite key development projects, including a commercial port in Thilafushi.

Underlining the importance of economic cooperation, the leaders decided to initiate talks on a Free Trade Agreement. This visit marks a turning point in India-Maldives relations, particularly after tensions arose last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024