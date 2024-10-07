Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Cuisine: ZOIL's Zero-Oil Kitchen Debuts in Gurugram

ZOIL, a trailblazing cloud kitchen, launches in Gurugram offering zero-oil Indian cuisine. Founded by Suman Bharti, it caters to health-conscious consumers with a menu preserving natural flavors and nutrients. The service promises to deliver delicious meals in zero plastic packaging, fostering a climate-positive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:32 IST
ZOIL, India's First Cooked Zero Oil Cloud Kitchen for North Indian Cuisine Launches in Gurugram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards promoting health-conscious culinary practices, ZOIL, an innovative cloud kitchen concept, has launched in Gurugram, Haryana, offering nutritious zero-oil Indian dishes. A brainchild of seasoned entrepreneur Suman Bharti, ZOIL is dedicated to serving heart-friendly meals that don't compromise on taste.

Bharti, known for remarkable dining ventures such as Reflex Bar Brewery and iluzn Club, envisioned this project as a response to the lack of healthy yet delicious food options. ZOIL aims to fill this culinary gap while maintaining a climate-positive impact through zero plastic packaging.

The initiative marks a paradigm shift in dietary solutions, offering a diverse menu that excludes oil to retain the natural nutrients of the ingredients. As the kitchen prepares to begin online operations via Zomato and Swiggy by October 10, 2024, Delhi-NCR residents can expect flavorful, guilt-free dining experiences delivered straight to their doors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

