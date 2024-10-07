Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Electric Truck Deliveries

In a significant move towards sustainable transport, Ashok Leyland has initiated the delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, a collaboration that marks a milestone in green mobility.

The initial batch of electric trucks, including the AVTR 55 tonne and BOSS models, promises advanced performance and reliability, slated for routes between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.

The trucks feature innovative technology like Advanced Driver Assist Systems and dual-gun charging, highlighting Ashok Leyland's dedication to leading the market in environmentally friendly commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)