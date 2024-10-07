Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Electric Truck Deliveries

Ashok Leyland commences delivery of 180 electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, emphasizing advanced features and commitment to green mobility. The initial assembly capacity at Hosur plant is 5,000 units annually. Trucks can run 225 km per charge, with deliveries set to complete by current fiscal year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:12 IST
Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Electric Truck Deliveries
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable transport, Ashok Leyland has initiated the delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, a collaboration that marks a milestone in green mobility.

The initial batch of electric trucks, including the AVTR 55 tonne and BOSS models, promises advanced performance and reliability, slated for routes between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.

The trucks feature innovative technology like Advanced Driver Assist Systems and dual-gun charging, highlighting Ashok Leyland's dedication to leading the market in environmentally friendly commercial vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024