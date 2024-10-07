Ashok Leyland Powers Ahead with Electric Truck Deliveries
Ashok Leyland commences delivery of 180 electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, emphasizing advanced features and commitment to green mobility. The initial assembly capacity at Hosur plant is 5,000 units annually. Trucks can run 225 km per charge, with deliveries set to complete by current fiscal year's end.
In a significant move towards sustainable transport, Ashok Leyland has initiated the delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, a collaboration that marks a milestone in green mobility.
The initial batch of electric trucks, including the AVTR 55 tonne and BOSS models, promises advanced performance and reliability, slated for routes between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.
The trucks feature innovative technology like Advanced Driver Assist Systems and dual-gun charging, highlighting Ashok Leyland's dedication to leading the market in environmentally friendly commercial vehicles.
