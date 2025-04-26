Heightened Security at Indo-Nepal Border: Joint Patrol to Deter Threats

In response to rising security concerns, Indian and Nepalese security forces executed a joint patrol along the Indo-Nepal border on Friday, officials disclosed.

The patrol was part of heightened vigilance efforts in sensitive areas to prevent cross-border threats. Several regions in the Bahraich district, sharing borders with Nepal, were on high alert.

Friday's coordinated patrol marked a significant step in reinforcing border security. Authorities maintained extensive checks and promoted community awareness to identify and report suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)