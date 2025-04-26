Heightened Security at Indo-Nepal Border: Joint Patrol to Deter Threats
Amid increased security concerns, Indian and Nepalese forces conducted joint patrols along the Indo-Nepal border. The operation, involving local police and paramilitary forces, aimed to ensure enhanced vigilance and deter threats. Authorities urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activities.
In response to rising security concerns, Indian and Nepalese security forces executed a joint patrol along the Indo-Nepal border on Friday, officials disclosed.
The patrol was part of heightened vigilance efforts in sensitive areas to prevent cross-border threats. Several regions in the Bahraich district, sharing borders with Nepal, were on high alert.
Friday's coordinated patrol marked a significant step in reinforcing border security. Authorities maintained extensive checks and promoted community awareness to identify and report suspicious activities.
