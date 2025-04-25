Trump Administration's Reversal: Restoring Foreign Students' Legal Statuses
The Trump administration has decided to restore the legal statuses of hundreds of foreign students in the U.S. while developing a new policy to manage their records. This move follows legal challenges from international students affected by immigration crackdowns under the Trump era, impacting over 4,700 students.
The Trump administration announced a relief measure for hundreds of foreign students in the United States as it seeks to establish a policy framework for managing their records, hinting at future changes. The revelation came during a federal court hearing in Boston related to a student's legal challenge over immigration policies.
Previously, the legal status of many foreign students had been withdrawn, jeopardizing their stay in the country. The American Immigration Lawyers Association reports that more than 4,700 student records were removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), with potential deportation looming over their heads.
Despite past terminations, some students, accused on minor or dismissed charges, received temporary court protection. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor learned of ICE's revised stance on SEVIS terminations during a case involving a Boston University student. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin clarified that the adjustment is not a reversal of visa revocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
